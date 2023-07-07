U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell announces new military funding

by WAKA 8

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) has announced new federal funding to support local military installations.

At a news conference Thursday, she announced that she secured support for the 187th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base in Montgomery as well as for Maxwell Air Force Base.

Sewell announced $6.8 million for the F-35 Weapons Load Crew Training Facility at the 187th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base and $15 million for the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Gate at Maxwell Air Force Base.

This funding is part of the over $42 million Sewell says she secured for community projects in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District in the final Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus government funding package.