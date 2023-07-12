Increased rain chances today and Thursday; extreme heat possible Friday

by Riley Blackwell

Temperatures are not expected to be much different than what we saw yesterday, but humidity levels will be on the rise. With rising humidity levels, heat indices will be on the rise as well. Several communities could approach the 100° feel-like range.

Thursday will feature more of the same but temperatures may be a couple of degrees warmer. Heat indices will likely hover around 100° for most of us but a few communities could be within the 100-105° range which is potentially dangerous. Fortunately though, rain chances will be on the increase which could help heat index values lower.

Friday could be very dangerous heat wise as current guidance suggests heat index values could exceed 105° in several locations.