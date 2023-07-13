Hornets set to play in the Port City Classic in November

by Lindsey Bonner

The Alabama State Hornets will face off with the Grambling State Tigers in the Port City Classic in Mobile on November 4th. Alabama State Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable, is excited for the opportunity to showcase the pageantry and the spirit that comes along with HBCU football.

“It will be an atmosphere like no other. I mean you have the bands, and I’m sure we’re going to have another press conference right before the game getting everyone excited. I mean you can cut the intensity with a knife, You know the tailgating and the whole game day experience is going to bring a different energy to the Port City,” says Cable.

Head Coach of the Hornet, Eddie Robinson Jr., says that the Port City Classic is not only an excellent chance to play great football, but can also be used as a great recruiting tool as well.

“And for those kids that might not get to Grambling’s campus, and they might not get to Montgomery and Alabama State, at the same time they’ll see the band and we’ll bring the experience to them and that’s the beauty of having these Classics going to the Port City and hopefully we’ll be here for the next four or eight years,” says Robinson.

To purchase tickets to the Port City Classic, you can visit www.mobileportcityclassic.com