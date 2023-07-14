Continued extreme heat index values and elevated rain chances into the weekend

by Riley Blackwell

The weather won’t change much tomorrow through the weekend as the ocean of humidity stays in place across the Deep South. We will have a mix of sun and thunderstorms each day… most of the storms (but necessarily all) will come from noon to midnight and highs will be close to 90 degrees. With summer storms there is no way of forecasting the placement and timing in advance… if you have something planned outdoors you simply have to watch radar trends. And, of course, “when thunder roars, go indoors”.

NEXT WEEK: The intense heat bubble/upper high to the west will try and nose in here, meaning fewer showers and storms and higher heat levels through the week. Highs will reach the mid 90s, possibly upper 90s in spots. Heat advisories will likely be needed for much of the state as the heat index will exceed 100 most days.