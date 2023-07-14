Selma performing arts center deemed unsafe, closed indefinitely

by WAKA 8

The City of Selma has closed the Larry D. Striplin Performing Arts Center after it was deemed unsafe by the city inspector.

Mayor James Perkins, Jr., said the performing arts center is closed immediately to the public and staff.

“Everyday it is becoming more and more expensive to maintain these old historic structures and if we are to continue, we simply need more money or we will need to set course in a new direction,” said Mayor Perkins. “For now, it is what it is. We cannot allow another building to go unoccupied and therefore I am moving to declare the repairs an emergency. But I expect it will be expensive.”

The mayor said portions of the ceiling are falling in.