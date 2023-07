by WAKA 8

A man has been killed in a pickup truck crash in Autauga County.

Alabama State Troopers say 24-year-old Zachary Brook of Marbury was driving on Autauga County Road 59 at around 3:45PM Sunday when the truck left the road and overturned. Investigators say Brook was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened about eight miles south of Prattville.