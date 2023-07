by WAKA 8

A man has been injured after being shot in Montgomery early Tuesday morning.

Montgomery police at they were called to a hospital at about 1:15AM. That’s where a man had arrived who was being treated for a gunshot wound. It’s believed that his injuries are not life threatening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3300 block of McElvy Street, which is off West Edgemont Avenue.

Police have released no other information.