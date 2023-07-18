Very dangerous heat and heat index values possible

by Riley Blackwell

RADAR CHECK: Other than some passing clouds, most of us are calm and dry to start our Monday. A spotty shower moved through Wilcox county early this morning, but that is the only shower we’ve seen this morning.

HEAT MOVES EAST: The heat dome that’s been hovering overhead out west will slowly start creeping to the east bringing potentially dangerous temperatures across the area. While we’re not expecting to see temperatures like Texas has been seeing, we are still expecting above average temperatures for most of this week. For most of us, highs for Tuesday – Thursday will hover in the upper 90s with heat indices hovering around the danger range of 105°. I believe the higher temperatures will reside in west Alabama, but everybody should be weather aware for the next several days.

RAIN-FREE DAYS: Don’t be expecting much heat relief around the area for the next few days as drier air will be overhead. Yeah, we could see a spotty shower on radar and those folks should count themselves lucky, but most of us should be expecting to remain rain free for most of the week.