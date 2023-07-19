Potentially life-threatening heat for the rest of the week

by Riley Blackwell

HOT SUMMER DAY: The sky is expected to be partly to mostly sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures generally in the low to mid 90s. To the north, we are watching an organized batch of severe thunderstorms (an MCS, Mesoscale Convective System) over Tennessee. These will move into North Alabama this evening, and SPC has defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe storms for the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama, with a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far south as Tuscaloosa, Pelham, and Wedowee.

REST OF THE WEEK: Some high-res models suggest potential for another batch of showers or storms tomorrow morning across the northeast counties of Alabama, but otherwise the weather will be generally hot and dry tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The day Friday looks generally dry with temperatures in the 90s again by afternoon, but an approaching surface boundary will bring showers and storms into the state late in the day and into Friday night.