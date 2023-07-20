Extreme heat continues

by Riley Blackwell

HOT SUMMER DAY: Some high-res models suggest potential for another batch of showers or storms tomorrow morning across the northeast counties of Alabama, but otherwise the weather will be generally hot and dry tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Friday looks generally dry with temperatures in the 90s again by afternoon, but an approaching surface boundary will bring showers and storms into the state late in the day and into Friday night. Heat indices will likely hover near 110° again.