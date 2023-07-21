Hot and humid Friday with weekend heat relief

by Riley Blackwell

RADAR CHECK: A persistent band of showers and thunderstorms is over the Tennessee Valley region of North Alabama early this morning, and a flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Limestone and Madison counties just before sunrise, where 3-5 inches of rain has fallen overnight.

The band will slowly drift southward today, and SPC has a “slight risk” of severe thunderstorms defined today as far south as Greensboro, Montgomery, and Eufaula. A “marginal risk” extends are far south as Thomasville, Chapman, and Dothan.

Heat levels will drop over the weekend with highs tomorrow will be in the 85-89 degree range over the northern half of the state, with low 90s to the state. Temperatures drop into the 60s early Sunday with a clear sky and dry air in place, and the day will be mostly sunny and less humid with a high around 90. The exception is far South Alabama and areas near the Gulf Coast, where a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible.