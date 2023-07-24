Temps on the rise but rain chances remain low

by Riley Blackwell

PLEASANT SUMMER MORNING: Some of the cooler spots across North Alabama have dropped into the low 60s early this morning for a little touch of fall. Unusually dry air for July is over most of the state, and we expect a sunny sky today with a high in the low 90s, right at seasonal averages. The humidity levels will remain rather low.

Dry and along with a building upper ridge means a mostly dry weather pattern for Alabama for the rest of the week and the weekend. Expect mostly sunny days and fair nights with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. Enough moisture could return for a few isolated afternoon storms by Friday and the weekend, but odds of any one place getting wet will stay low (less than 20 percent).

NEXT WEEK: The quiet summer pattern continues as the ridge stays in place. Afternoon storms will remain isolated, highs will be in the 90s.