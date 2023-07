by WAKA 8

A man who was shot earlier this month in Montgomery has died, prompting police to launch a homicide investigation.

Police say 46-year-old Celso Martinez of Montgomery died Saturday, July 22. He had been shot on July 7.

The shooting happened at about 4AM in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive. That is off Troy Highway.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.