Dog days of summer ahead

by Riley Blackwell

HOT, MOSTLY DRY DAYS: A strong upper high will build into the Deep South over the next five to seven days, meaning our weather won’t change much. Partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights, and very few afternoon showers. The warm air aloft and sinking air motion associated with the ridge will squash most developing showers; odds of any one neighborhood seeing rain each day through the weekend is 10-20 percent. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s; lows in the 70s. Classic “dog day” weather.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change Monday through Wednesday, but there is evidence the ridge could weaken over the latter half of the week with lower heat levels and an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms. See the video briefing for maps, graphics, and more details.