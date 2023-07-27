UPDATE: Man dies after being shot in Montgomery last month

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say a man shot on Carmichael Road last month has died of his injuries.

Police say 25-year-old William Coachman of Montgomery was shot at about 3:05PM on Thursday, June 22. He was shot in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, which is just inside the bypass.

Police say he died yesterday. They have launched a homicide investigation into his death.

Police ask anyone with any information to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.