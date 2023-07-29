Three people injured in Montgomery shooting

by WAKA 8

Three people have been injured in a shooting in Montgomery.

Police say at about 8:20 last night, they and fire medics were called to the 600 block of Keystone Street, which is right off Day Street west of Interstate 65.

A man and a women were both taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Another man was taken by private vehicle to the hospital prior to officers’ arrival. His injuries are also believed to be non-life threatening.

Police have released no other information.