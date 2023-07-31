Hot end to July with not much rain chance

by Riley Blackwell

The boundary that moved through the area on Sunday will be over the southern portions of the area on Monday, keeping any rain chances south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Montgomery to Eufaula during the main heating of the day, where more unstable and humid air remains. North of those locations, the day will be dry with less humid air, so it will feel a little more comfortable. But, as you will see, it won’t last long. Highs throughout the 90s.

Our flow changes from out of the south and southwest on Wednesday and through the end of the work week, which will bring an increase in humidity levels, scattered afternoon shower and storm chances, and chances of us sweating immediately after walking outside. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a few isolated showers and storms possible, with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s. More humidity on Thursday means more instability during the afternoon, and scattered showers and storms will be possible. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. A good chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible on Friday, with highs throughout the 90s.