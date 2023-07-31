Sen. Katie Britt recovering after receiving hospital care in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Alabama) has announced that she has received medical care at a Montgomery hospital and is now recovering at home.

Britt released this statement on Monday:

“While with my family in Montgomery this past weekend, I experienced a sudden onset of numbness in my face. I was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South for evaluation. Doctors determined that my symptoms were a result of swelling of a facial nerve, most likely caused by a post-viral infection.

“A specialist from UAB has subsequently evaluated me on an outpatient basis and concurred with the prognosis and course of treatment. My condition is not life-threatening, and recovery could take several weeks.

“I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers.”

Britt is in her first term as senator after being elected in 2022 to replace the retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.