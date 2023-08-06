Multiple people detained after fight at Montgomery Riverfront

by WAKA Action 8 News

Police were called around 7:00 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Coosa Street on a disturbance.

Video submitted to WAKA Action 8 News showed the fight happening a few feet from the water. The video shows that the incident happened right after a pontoon boat was blocking a riverboat from docking.

Once they arrived, they found a large group of people engaged in a physical altercation.

Officials say several people were detained and charges are pending at this time.

MPD says the entire incident is under investigation as they comb through multiple videos provided by the public and the city’s video surveillance.