Dangerous Heat & Severe Storms!

by Shane Butler

Dangerous heat along with a strong to severe storm threat will continue for our area through late evening. Heat indices will hover between 105 to 112. That’s dangerous heat and you’re urged to avoid extended periods outside in full sunshine. We’re tracking storms across north central Alabama this afternoon. Theses storms will eventually work into our northern counties this evening. Some of the storms will be strong to possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning strikes, and very heavy downpours.

Tuesday is setting up to be active with rain and storms moving through the area. A frontal boundary will be draped across the southern half of the state. A wave will move eastward along the boundary. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat. Temps may come down just a bit due to rain/storm activity. We should see lower to mid 90s for highs.

The rest of the work week is looking hot and humid with daily rounds of scattered showers and storms. Temps will remain in the 90s for highs along with heat indices hovering around 105. We suggest you stay hydrated and try to limit time outdoors in direct sunshine.