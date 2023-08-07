Montgomery Regional Airport hosting TSA PreCheck event this week

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Montgomery Regional Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event this week.

The pop-up event, which offers eligible travelers the opportunity to enroll in the expedited screening program, will take place starting today and running through Friday, August 11.

TSA PreCheck allows low-risk travelers to have a hassle-free experience at the airport security checkpoint. The program is open to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. TSA PreCheck is a great option for travelers looking to save time during the airport security process. Enrolled members can travel with no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets. They can also access dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide.

“We are delighted to offer this TSA PreCheck enrollment event at MGM,” said Wade A. Davis, MGM Executive Director at Montgomery Regional Airport. “With TSA PreCheck, travelers can save valuable time and enjoy a smoother security screening process enhancing the passenger experience. This initiative is one of many ways we strive to improve the overall travel experience for our valued passengers.”

IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78. If approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program. Eligible travelers interested in enrolling for TSA Pre-Check during the pop-up event can do so by following the following steps to pre-enroll:

1. Click here to access the application page

2. Click “Start Application Now”, then click “New Enrollment”

3. Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen

4. Type in your location at Zip code/City/Airport Code box – search

5. Choose location “Pop Up: MGM, 8/7-8/11” and click “Next”

6. Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time, no reminders will be sent out)

Officials say in order to complete the application process, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation (such as a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver license). If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID.

The enrollment is completed on-site where IDEMIA captures fingerprints and a digital photo for a background check. At the enrollment appointment is also when the $78 application for five years of service is collected. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.