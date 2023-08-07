Public school students in Dallas Co. head back to school

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Summer break officially came to an end today for public school students in Dallas County.

Both the Selma City — and Dallas County school districts — kicked off their 2023-24 school year Monday morning.

The start of a new school year is always exciting — and filled with optimism.

“Today is the first day of school. We’re so excited to welcome our scholars back to the 2023-2024 school year,” said Selma School Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd.

“Just looking forward to an absolutely amazing year.”

“I’ve been on the school bus already this morning. Riding with students. Getting an opportunity to drive through the neighborhoods. See where kids live, where they come from. Meet them. Talk to parents. And embrace them as they get ready to start a new school year,” said Dallas Co. School Superintendent Anthony Sampson.

The new school year got off to a smooth start — with no major issues being reported by either district. However, school officials are stressing the importance of school attendance.

“Because students in class on day one, they’re learning. So, if you’re not in school on day one and learning, that means that you’re already behind,” said Sampson.

“The numbers are important for day one. And we have to keep those numbers consistent throughout the first 40 days because of course that impacts our funding and our ability to provide resources for our scholars,” said Byrd.

Elementary schools in the Selma school district will all have 6th grade classes this year — since School of Discovery is being demolished.

It’s one of the many changes coming to the school district this year.

“It gives us an opportunity to recreate SOD to a true magnet academy,” Byrd said.

“We’re excited about the additional athletic programs that we’ve been able to add on this year. This year we’re excited for our scholars to be able to have wrestling, tennis and golf. As well as e-sports and flag football for our girls. So, we’re just excited about the many changes. And we’re looking forward to a great year.”

The first day of school at Morgan Academy in Selma — is Wednesday.

Students at Meadowview Christian went back to school last week.