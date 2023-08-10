MONTGOMERY CITY ELECTIONS: Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed

by WAKA Action 8 News

WAKA Action 8 News is bringing you one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Montgomery mayor. Mayor Steven Reed told us why he wants a second term.

Reed was elected in 2019, becoming the first Black mayor in city history. He holds degrees from Morehouse College and Vanderbilt University. Before being elected mayor, he served as Montgomery County Probate Judge.

Just months after his election, Reed guided the city through the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the city celebrated the opening of the Montgomery Whitewater outdoor recreation complex and its state leadership in investment and job creation with $1.7 billion and 2,000 announced jobs. However, crime remains a concern for many residents.

Watch the video above to learn more about what Mayor Reed wants to do if he wins another four-year term in office.