High-tech tool aims to ignite learning for Head Start students

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom– Head Start Schools around Dallas, Wilcox, Marengo and Choctaw counties have a new high-tech tool to help give kids a solid educational foundation to build on.

The IgniteTable is an innovative new educational tool that uses artificial intelligence to engage young learners.

“It’s a multi-touch table,” said Marion Soare with Hatch Early Learning.

“It has 80 touch points. And it has embedded a recording of audio and video which helps the teachers observe while children are interacting with the table.”

Data gathered by the tables — can then be used to help teachers individualize student learning — based on student need — along with the standards in the school curriculum.

“The table has those performance based measures embedded within it,” said Black Community Foundation Head Start Director Taquila Monroe.

“And so, depending on the curriculum and depending on the activity, the table can actually align with what the teachers need to have as for the outcomes of the students.”

“Children need to have a solid foundation,” said Soare.

Not only in terms of cognitive skills, understanding their numbers, their letters, their rhymes, their patterns. But also develop social-emotional skills.”

“Self control, self awareness starts at early years. If you cannot sit down and pay attention and have control, you can not learn.”

Using the IgniteTable — students learn through play. And that can make school and learning fun. And ignite a lifelong love of learning.

“We’re revolutionizing learning by the way of technology,” said Monroe.

BBCF Head Start schools are the first in Alabama — to adopt the new technology.