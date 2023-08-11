MONTGOMERY CITY ELECTIONS: See interviews with all candidates for mayor

by WAKA Action 8 News

WAKA Action 8 News has asked all four candidates for mayor about their vision for the future of the city. Here’s how to watch those interviews.

Marcus McNeal – McNeal is a 29-year-old Montgomery native. He is an entrepreneur and says he wants to open up the city to millenial leaders and give them a platform in municipal government.

Victorrus Felder – Felder has spent his entire life in Montgomery, other than when he attended Miles College. He has more than 15 years of service as a correctional officer with Alabama Department of Corrections.

Barrett Gilbreath – Gilbreath is a native of Montgomery and works in business. He attended Jefferson Davis High School and went on to graduate from Auburn University.

Steven Reed (i) – Reed was elected in 2019, becoming the first Black mayor in city history. Before being elected mayor, he served as Montgomery County Probate Judge.

Election day is Tuesday, August 22. City elections are non-partisan, so candidates don’t run as Democrats or Republicans.

Stay with WAKA Action 8 News for complete coverage of the city elections.