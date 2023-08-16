The Heat & Humidity Cranking Up Again!

by Shane Butler

Our drier air mass continues in place and it’s providing us some rather mild conditions. Clear skies and light winds overnight will allow temps to fall into the mid to upper 60s for lows. That will feel very nice Thursday morning. We expect lots of sunshine through the day and temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. It’s possible the drier air mass could stretch into early Friday but after that its back into the heat and higher humidity over the weekend. Temps will be climbing each afternoon and it’s likely we’re back in the upper 90s throughout the weekend and most of next week. You factor in the humidity and it begins to feel like 100 to 105. Rain chances are going to continue rather low through the period. High pressure will be over the deep south and that should limit any kind of widespread rain activity. The best we will do is an isolated shower or storm.