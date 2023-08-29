Helicopters from Jacksonville NAS arrive at Maxwell AFB ahead of Hurricane Idalia

by WAKA Action 8 News

Maxwell Air Force Base will be the temporary home of naval helicopters and personnel from Jacksonville Naval Air Station.

Crews left Jacksonville NAS in advance of Hurricane Idalia’s impending arrival in Florida.

More than 40 helicopters were brought to Maxwell to protect them from storm damage. About 260 people came with them.

“Maxwell is always happy to support any other services that need assistance, especially during hurricane operations,” Lt. Col. Brian Steinke, who is Commander of the 42nd Operations Support Squadron, 42nd Mission Support Group, 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell AFB, told Action 8 News.

“The Navy here — you see we got the space for them, and believe it or not, they always helped us out in the past doing flyovers for officer graduations while they were here, so they are fantastic partners. We are happy to host them.”

Maxwell AFB is also prepared to support search and rescue missions if they become needed in Florida after the hurricane moves through.