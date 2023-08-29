Maxwell AFB becomes FEMA staging area for Hurricane Idalia response

by WAKA Action 8 News

Maxwell Air Force Base is serving as a staging area for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to Hurricane Idalia.

About 80 deliveries were made today, with more than 350 deliveries of equipment and other emergency supplies expected over the next few days. The last time Maxwell AFB was used for FEMA relief efforts was last year when Hurricane Ian hit the Gulf Coast.

“Being proactive and having a plan is critical in a time of need,” Col. Brad Ledford told Action 8 News.

“18 years ago today, Katrina hit down at the Gulf Coast, and we learned some hard lessons there. The well-oiled machine that you see out here today is a lot of the hard work that many people of the U.S. government, state, local as well, have put in to make sure that a lot of those hard lessons learned back then, 18 years ago today, are not relearned with this upcoming storm.”

The trucks will be loaded up with tarps, water food, infant care items and generators to be taken to wherever they are needed most once Hurricane Idalia comes ashore in Florida.