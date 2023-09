1 arrested in Autauga County dog fighting ring

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in a dog fighting ring in Plantersville.

Deputies uncovered the operation Friday morning in the 1600 block of Vernon Sheppard Road.

At least 30 dogs were seized. Investigators say they were mostly pit bulls, but there are other breeds as well.

The dogs are now in the care of Two by Two Animal Rescue in Helena.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.