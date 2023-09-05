UPDATE: Contract awarded to fix wreck damage on South Perry Street Bridge

by WAKA Action 8 News

Work will soon begin to repair and reopen the South Perry Street bridge over Interstate 85 in Montgomery.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says after getting two bids, it has awarded the $841,294.63 project to McInnis Construction of Summerdale.

The bridge was closed after it was damaged in a wreck involving four vehicles on Tuesday, August 29. The crash involved three passenger vehicles and an 18-wheeler which was carrying lumber and caught fire. No one was hurt in the crash, but the pillars under the overpass bridge were damaged, forcing it to be closed.

ALDOT says the South Perry Street bridge will remain closed to all vehicles and pedestrians until the permanent repairs are finished. Repairs are expected to last approximately three weeks.

Two lanes on I-85 South will remain open during repairs, but ALDOT says there could be delays while the repair work is underway.