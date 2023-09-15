Rain/Storms Over Part Of The Weekend

by Shane Butler

The air mass over us will continue to support showers and storms for some over the weekend. A stationary boundary sitting across the southern half of the state will help trigger those storms at times. The boundary hovers over us through late Saturday. Temps will manage mid to upper 80s for highs Saturday afternoon. Another frontal system will advance southward Sunday. This system will eventually sweep all the rain activity out of the area. The air behind this front is dry and we will notice the difference early next week. We expect sunny/warm days and clear/mild nights. Daytime highs top out in the upper 80s while overnight temps fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s for a few days. It will be a very mild air mass and some of you may even say it feels like fall. It won’t be officially but it may just be the first brush with it this September.