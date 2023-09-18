O’Charley’s restaurant in Prattville closes its doors

by WAKA Action 8 News

A longtime restaurant in Prattville has closed its doors for good.

The O’Charley’s on Cobbs Ford Road has a sign in the door saying it has gone out of business.

It’s part of a Nashville-based chain that has been closing a string of locations recently.

According to the “Restaurant Business” website, O’Charley’s closed 18 restaurants in one day last month and 33 others earlier this year, in order to concentrate on the 90 or so that it has left.

With the Prattville restaurant closing, O’Charley’s has four locations remaining in Alabama: Decatur, Fultondale, Daphne and Foley.