O’Charley’s restaurant in Prattville closes its doors

Ocharleys1

O’Charley’s restaurant on Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville has closed — WAKA Action 8 News

A longtime restaurant in Prattville has closed its doors for good.

The O’Charley’s on Cobbs Ford Road has a sign in the door saying it has gone out of business.

It’s part of a Nashville-based chain that has been closing a string of locations recently.

According to the “Restaurant Business” website, O’Charley’s closed 18 restaurants in one day last month and 33 others earlier this year, in order to concentrate on the 90 or so that it has left.

Ocharleys2

Sign on the door of the O’Charley’s restaurant in Prattville announcing its closure — WAKA Action 8 News

With the Prattville restaurant closing, O’Charley’s has four locations remaining in Alabama: Decatur, Fultondale, Daphne and Foley.

 

