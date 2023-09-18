Search underway for Montgomery murder suspect

by WAKA Action 8 News

U.S. Marshals are trying to find a man wanted for murder in Montgomery.

They are looking for 34-year-old Irvin Garcia Messino. He is wanted for a murder that happened on Saturday, August 19. Details of the murder have not been released.

Messino is described as 5’4″ and 165 pounds. Investigators say he goes by the nicknames Cheras Mont or Cheras Garcia.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.