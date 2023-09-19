A Mainly Rain Free Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

Our dry and fairly mild weather pattern continues onward and all indications are it sticks around throughout the work week. Mornings will start out mild in the lower 60s and then afternoon temps warm into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. High pressure will be the main weather feature and that’s going to provide us tons of sunshine each day. The air will be dry and even though temps do warm to near 90 degrees, it won’t feel all that bad. We expect rain chances to remain slim to none through the workweek. The exception could come Thursday as a weak system works through the area. Model data is suggesting maybe a shower Thursday night but that’s about it. The upcoming weekend is looking rain free but there’s a hint moisture begins to increase and lead to shower activity early next week. Until then, we get to enjoy a fall-like feel to the air. By the way, fall does officially begin early Saturday morning.