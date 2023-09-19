Pay It Forward: Travis Perkins of Pike Road

by Ellis Eskew

Travis Perkins is the primary caregiver to his brother Manning, who has ALS. Manning has lost his mobility and has to be in a wheelchair. Travis is there to help take care of him.

We’re told Travis cleans his home and provides nutritious meals. He also bathes him, cuts his hair, dresses him, gives him his medication, and cleans his house.

“For someone to make such a commitment and such a sacrifice to someone that is not a child or parent,” said Travis Perkins’ wife, Beverly, “it speaks volumes, that he could leave home and such terrible pain and sick himself to come take care of his brother to be his hands and feet, to take care of his brother’s household as if how his brother would do it.”

And for all he does for his brother every day, today Stewart Vance of the Vance Law Firm is paying it forward to him.

Although he is humble and doesn’t want the recognition, we asked Mr. Perkins why he does all that he does for his brother. His answer was a simple one.

“As long as I can remember he was my big brother. He was there for me, so I guess I gotta be there for him,” said Perkins.