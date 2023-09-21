Sunshine, some clouds, rain-free through the weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was mostly sunny across much of our area. Thursday afternoon looks similar, with plenty of sunshine and passing fair-weather clouds. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s. Thursday night looks mild with passing clouds and lows in the 60s. Friday looks mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures remain in the 70s during the evening, with a few clouds but no rain. Friday night lows fall into the low 60s.

The weekend looks rain free with sunshine and some clouds. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s to around 90° each day. Chances for rain return to Alabama next week. However, rain coverage looks insignificant each day through Thursday at this time. Some sunshine remains in the mix each day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.