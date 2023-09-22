UPDATE: Tallassee Police identify murder suspect

by WAKA Action 8 News

Tallassee police have now identified the suspect wanted for murder.

Police are seeking 31-year-old Robdarius Ronkevious Smith of Tuskegee, who also goes by the name “Rah Rah.”

As Action 8 News has reported, police have been seeking the person who shot and killed a male victim just before 6PM Wednesday in the 100 block of Washington Street. The victim’s name and age have not been announced.

Police say an AR-15 style pistol was used in the shooting. They say Smith may be on narcotics.

He is described as 6’2″ tall and 150 pounds.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call Tallassee police at (334) 283-6586.