1 dead in early morning house fire

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery Fire Rescue say one person had died in an early morning house fire.

Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper tells Action 8 News that firefighters were called just before 6:00 a.m. to the 3500 block of Fairground Road on a possible structure fire.

Once they arrived, they found smoke and flames visible for a single story home. Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

Both primary and secondary searches were conducted with one person found and confirmed dead.

No other civilians or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.