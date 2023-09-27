Man shot and killed on Zelda Road Wednesday morning

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police say a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on Zelda Road.

The investigation is being handled as a homicide.

MPD Spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman tells Action 8 News that police were called to the 2000 block of Zelda Road at about 1:11am Wednesday.

That location is near the curve where Ann Street becomes Zelda Road, not far from the Interstate 65 exit.

On the scene officers found and adult male who was shot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims identity has not been released, police say there is no additional information at this time.

If you have information that can help in this homicide investigation your asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, or the MPD Secret Witness Hotline at 334-625-4000.