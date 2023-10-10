Bullock County deputies searching for missing man

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Bullock County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Deputies are searching for 77-year-old Eddie Lee Thomas of Midway, which is in Bullock County.

Thomas was last seen in the afternoon on Saturday, October 7, Spring Hill, which is approximately 17.2 miles from Eufaula.

Investigators say Thomas is described as 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 220 lbs. Thomas was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red checkered shirt with a beige undershirt.

Investigators say Thomas was visiting a car show in Spring Hill and was seen by family members at the event. Family members say Thomas left the event in a faded light blue Chevrolet 1500 long-bed pickup truck with a rusted top. Investigators say Thomas has several known medical problems and his family is very concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person, please call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.