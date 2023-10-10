Pay It Forward: Al Rawlinson of Prattville

by Ellis Eskew

Al Rawlinson is a caregiver a mental health retirement home.

He loves his patients and they love him.

“Some of them don’t have a family, and when they meet me and warm up to me, like I’m family. That’s what I’m all about,” said Rawlinson.

He was nominated for the Vance Law Firm’s Pay It Forward award by his mother, Dorothy.

“Every job that he works on, everybody loves him and brags about and talks about all the time about what such a good job he do. They would love to have him over and over because he gives his all. What I mean by that, he cares for people. He loves people,” said Dorothy Rawlinson.