A Cloudy And Wet Night

by Shane Butler

We have entered into a cloudy and wet period and this will lead to a good rainfall for the area. Tropical moisture continues to stream into the area overnight. An area of low pressure will help increase the moisture flow and we see rainy conditions lasting into early Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 2 inches for the area. Looks like we will be in between systems Thursday and rain chances back off. Another surge of moisture will creep into the area Friday. This round will stick around into Friday evening but out of here late Friday night. A cold front will sweep through the region with breezy conditions Saturday. Dry air follows the frontal passage and we’re expecting lots of sunshine over the weekend. Temps should manage to reach the mid to upper 70s for highs Saturday. Sunday will be a bit cooler as high temps only reach the lower 70s. The mainly sunny and dry conditions are likely to stick around for most of next week.