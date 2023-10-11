Montgomery Area Council on Aging changes its name

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Montgomery Area Council on Aging, known by many as MACOA, is changing its name.

The new name is “Meals on Wheels Montgomery Alabama Metro Area.”

A celebration was held Wednesday morning, although the name change actually became official on October 1.

“We feel that is the name will help our seniors who need our services find us as well as volunteers who would like to be a part of our mission to know who we are and what we do our main flagship program and then we are hoping that businesses and individuals and clubs and organizations who want to be a part of serving seniors in our community we look up and there we are meals on wheels and they know what we do,” Meals on Wheels CEO Donna Marietta told Action 8 News.

If you are in need of services or would like to volunteer, call (334) 263-0532.