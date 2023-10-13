“Little Amal” visits Alabama to raise awareness of child refugees

by WAKA Action 8 News

A 12-foot tall puppet named “Little Amal” is visiting Montgomery and Selma to raise awareness of the plight of refugees, particularly children.

The puppet is meant to represent a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl.

Thursday, Little Amal traveled down Dexter Avenue in Montgomery before heading to Selma for a Friday event.

“We should be aware of the rights and struggles that others may face that we often take for granted, that we have a mom and a father that can be there to love for us and care for us,” James Atkinson, the coordinator for Montgomery, told Action 8 News.

“There are some children in this world who do not have those individuals and it’s important to know that there are support for them. So, today we will give her some support, love, and encouragement as she continues her journey from here to San Diego.”

Little Amal is crossing the U.S. and going to Mexico in one of the largest free public festivals ever created.