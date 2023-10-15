American Idol final auditions held on the last day of the Alabama National Fair

by WAKA Action 8 News

The final auditions for American Idol were held at the Alabama National Fair on Sunday in Montgomery. There have been three auditions with dozens of hopeful contestants since the fair began. This evening the final competition included all of the top singers. Four singers won Sunday night, and now they’ll each have the opportunity to audition in front of an American Idol producer. The four winners are Summer Waters, Jon Henderson, Curk Mosley, and Sara Coger. Congratulations to all! You can watch American Idol on WNCF ABC 32.