Montgomery Police Department: On-duty officer charged, relieved of duty

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Montgomery Police Department says it has started disciplinary proceedings against an officer.

Police say 27-year-old officer Markelle Cox has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

The department says it relieved Cox of duty and placed him on administrative leave today after being made aware of the criminal allegations.

Cox, who was assigned to the patrol division, joined MPD in 2022.

No other details were released.