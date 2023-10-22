Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer announces bid for U.S. House Speaker

by WAKA Action 8 News

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL 6th District) has announced his bid for U.S. House Speaker.

He has released this statement, which says in part, “[We should} come together and unite behind new leadership and a common vision in the House of Representatives focusing on the things that matter to the American people. The things that matter to our future.

The Republican majority must be willing to make the reforms necessary to ensure fiscal responsibility and restore people’s faith in their government – and in us as their elected representatives. We cannot do this until we are united as Republicans and get back to serving the people who sent us to Washington to defend and advance their interests and not our own.”

Palmer says weak leadership has jeopardized our national security, and the nation is the most divided it has been in nearly 160 years.

“There is a distinct difference between our vision for a prosperous and strong America and the vision of the Democrats that has done so much harm. This is why I decided to step forward in the race for Speaker of the House. To do what I can to put our differences behind us and unite Republicans behind a clear path forward, so we can do our job for the benefit of the American people.”

Palmer lives in Hoover and was first elected to Congress in 2014. Under the new redistricting map approved by the federal courts, his district will now include Autauga and Elmore counties in our area.

The position of U.S. House Speaker became vacant when Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) was ousted in a floor vote earlier this month. A bid by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) failed after three floor votes.