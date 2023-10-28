Montgomery Lions Club holds annual Chili Cookoff in Downtown Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Montgomery Lions Club held its annual chili cookoff in downtown Montgomery this weekend.

Restaurants and amateur teams from around the River Region competed to see who had the best chili. The winning teams received a trophy and, of course, bragging rights.

Action 8 News was once again a proud sponsor of this year’s cookoff. Action 8 News Anchor/Reporter Estee Morrison and Local Sales Manager Austin Saunders were up early this morning at Riverwalk Stadium preparing a secret chili recipe in Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler’s family.

Among the winners in this year’s contest included a girl scout troop, Central Restaurant, the Biscuits culinary team and “That’s My Dog” food truck.