COSA Launches Underage Drinking Campaign at ASU

by Rashad Snell

The Council on Substance Abuse- NCADD has launched “It’s My Time” Underage Drinking Campaign at Alabama State University.

According to NIAAA, in 2013, 59.4 percent of full-time college students ages 18–22 drank alcohol in the past month compared with 50.6 percent of other persons of the same age. In the case of binge drinking, 39 percent of college students ages 18–22 engaged in binge drinking (5 or more drinks on an occasion) in the past month compared with 33.4 percent of other persons of the same age. In the case of heavy drinking, 12.7 percent of college students ages 18–22 engaged in heavy drinking (5 or more drinks on an occasion on 5 or more occasions per month) in the past month compared with 9.3 percent of other persons of the same age.

For more information about It’s My Time contact Behavioral Health Prevention Director Kwatasian Hunt at 334-262-1629 or khunt@cosancadd.org

Watch the video here: