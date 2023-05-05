Montgomery Regional Airport to host inaugural MGM Runway 5K

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery Regional Airport is getting ready for its first ever MGM Runway 5K.

The 3.1 mile race will take place on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 a.m. on the airport grounds. Proceeds from the run benefit the River Region United Way.

Registration is underway, but it will be capped at 500 participants. The entry fee is $40 per runner and each person will receive a shirt, bib, water bottle, clear backpack and a finishers medal.

WAKA News Anchor Ellis Eskew sat down with Brittney Jones-Dabney from the Montgomery Regional Airport to talk about the exciting event. You can watch that interview above.

For more information about the race and how to register, click here.