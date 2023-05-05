Montgomery Regional Airport to host inaugural MGM Runway 5K
The Montgomery Regional Airport is getting ready for its first ever MGM Runway 5K.
The 3.1 mile race will take place on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 a.m. on the airport grounds. Proceeds from the run benefit the River Region United Way.
Registration is underway, but it will be capped at 500 participants. The entry fee is $40 per runner and each person will receive a shirt, bib, water bottle, clear backpack and a finishers medal.
